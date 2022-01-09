Jackson State, Florida A&M to play in 2022 Orange Blossom Classic

The Jackson State Tigers and the Florida A&M Rattlers will play in the 2022 Orange Blossom Classic, per the official website of the annual contest.

Jackson State and Florida A&M, both members of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), will square off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. The game will likely be televised nationally by an ESPN network.

The game is a rematch as the two schools squared off in the Orange Blossom Classic to open the 2021 season. Jackson State defeated Florida A&M in that contest, 7-6.

The Orange Blossom Classic was played from 1933 through 1978 and was re-established in 2020 to “…enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges & Universities in the enriched community of Miami Gardens. Our event highlights the community’s exclusive interest in HBCU’s and the roles that they play in educating aspiring professionals & developing our future leaders.”

The 2020 Orange Blossom Classic was set to feature Florida A&M taking on the Albany State Golden Rams. However, the game was canceled due to the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Jackson State and Florida A&M first met on the gridiron in the 1961 Orange Blossom Classic, which resulted in 14-8 win for the Rattlers. Jackson State has won the last three matchups between the two schools and currently leads the overall series, 11-7-2.

