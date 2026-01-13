Jackson State adds Tennessee State to 2026, 2027 football schedules

The Jackson State Tigers have added the Tennessee State Tigers to their 2026 and 2027 football schedules, according to a Tuesday release.

The Week 0 game will be the John A. Merritt Classic and will be played Saturday, Aug. 29, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Tennessee State will return to Jackson in 2027, serving as the second half of the home-and-home series.

“The John A. Merritt Classic provides the perfect stage to renew our rivalry with Jackson State,” said Dr. Mikki Allen, TSU Director of Athletics. “Hosting the game in 2026 and returning to Jackson in 2027 reflects the tradition and excitement this matchup brings to both programs.”

“We are excited to renew our rivalry with Tennessee State in Nashville and next year at home,” Jackson State Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson added. “This is a great opportunity for our football program and our fans as we kick off the season at the John A. Merritt Classic.”

Tennessee State has won 30 of the 55 games contested between the schools. The series dates back 75 years. Jackson State won the most recent outing, a 16-3 decision at the 2022 Southern Heritage Classic at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis.

The game is the first confirmed non-conference contest on Jackson State’s 2026 ledger. This also marks the first listed game for the Tigers’ 2027 campaign.

Tennessee State now has three dates on its 2026 non-conference slate. Along with the contest in Nashville, the Tigers will travel to Georgia on Sept. 5, then venture to Huntsville to battle Alabama A&M on Sept. 12. The 2027 campaign features a Sept. 4 game at Tennessee, followed by the return date with Alabama A&M in Nashville on Sept. 11 alongside the trip to Jackson.

