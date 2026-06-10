Ivy League announces 2026 football TV schedule on ESPN

The Ivy League has announced its 2026 football television schedule on ESPN’s linear networks, highlighted by six conference games.

The slate opens on Friday, September 25, when Harvard travels to Brown in a matchup that was previously moved up one day from its original Saturday date. ESPN2 will televise the game live at 7:00pm ET from Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, R.I.

Two weeks later, on Saturday, October 10, Dartmouth visits Yale in a noon ET kickoff on ESPNU.

Three additional Ivy League contests have been shifted to Friday nights for television: Columbia at Penn on October 16, Yale at Penn on October 23, and Harvard at Dartmouth on October 30. All three games will air on ESPNU.

ESPN’s Ivy League coverage concludes on Saturday, November 21, with the 142nd playing of The Game, as Harvard hosts Yale at historic Fenway Park in Boston. Kickoff is set for 3:30pm ET on ESPNU.

Cornell and Princeton are the only Ivy League programs that will not appear on an ESPN linear network this season, ending a streak of seven consecutive years in which all eight teams made at least one such appearance.

Per the Ivy League’s agreement with ESPN, all remaining home football games will stream live on ESPN+, with select contests also airing on regional sports networks. Additional kickoff times will be announced in the coming weeks.

2026 Ivy League Football TV Schedule

* All times Eastern.

Friday, Sept. 25

Harvard at Brown – 7pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 10

Dartmouth at Yale – 12pm, ESPNU

Friday, Oct. 16

Columbia at Penn – 7pm, ESPNU

Friday, Oct. 23

Yale at Penn – 7pm, ESPNU

Friday, Oct. 30

Harvard at Dartmouth – 7pm, ESPNU

Saturday, Nov. 21

Yale vs. Harvard – 3:30pm, ESPNU

at Fenway Park – Boston, Mass.

Ivy League Football Schedule