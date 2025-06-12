Ivy League announces 2025 football TV schedule on ESPN

The Ivy League has announced their 2025 football TV schedule, which includes six games on the ESPN linear networks.
The Ivy League football TV schedule on ESPN kicks off on Friday, Oct. 3 with the Columbia Lions traveling to face the Princeton Tigers. The game, which was moved up one day from Saturday, Oct. 4, will be televised live by ESPNU at 7:30pm ET.
Four additional Ivy League contests in 2025 have been moved to Fridays for television — Cornell at Harvard (Friday, Oct. 10), Columbia at Dartmouth (Friday, Oct. 24), Brown at Penn (Friday, Oct. 31), and Harvard at Columbia (Friday, Nov. 7). All four contests will be televised by ESPNU.
Ivy League action on ESPN will conclude with the 141st Playing of the Game, which features Yale hosting Harvard on Saturday, Nov. 22. The game will kickoff at noon ET on ESPNU.
This will mark the seventh consecutive season that all eight Ivy League programs will make at least one appearance on a linear ESPN network.
As part of the Ivy League’s agreement with ESPN, all remaining home football games will stream live on ESPN+, while select games will also air on regional sports networks. Remaining kickoff times will be announced in the coming weeks.
2025 Ivy League Football TV Schedule
* All times Eastern.
Friday, Oct. 3
Columbia at Princeton – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Friday, Oct. 10
Cornell at Harvard – 7pm, ESPNU
Friday, Oct. 24
Columbia at Dartmouth – 6pm, ESPNU
Friday, Oct. 31
Brown at Penn – 7pm, ESPNU
Friday, Nov. 7
Harvard at Columbia – 7pm, ESPNU
Saturday, Nov. 22
Harvard at Yale – 12pm, ESPNU
Three games for Harvard and Columbia, and one game each for the other six schools. Seems equitable.
Well–you gotta be willing to play Friday–personally, I don’t like FCS games on Friday. FCS football is best enjoyed in person, easier to get to games on Saturdays IMO
But what do I know.
I do wonder; with FCS going to permanent 12-game schedules in 2026, will the Ivy be forced to schedule at least an 11th. It would benefit them, but they are the Ivy. That said, they took ESPN $$$ to play Fridays and they’re joining the FCS playoffs this year.
I don’t feel it likely that the Ivy League would add an 11th game, but it’s a possibility.
@John, the recommendation from the Division I Football Championship Subdivision Oversight Committee only states that FCS team MAY play 12 games every year if the proposal is approved. That does not mandate that any team needs to play 12 games, it is optional.
Still, with a conference that calls all teams that finish with the same record co-champion and does not participate in the post-season, who cares if they play and on what day.
I really would like to see Harvard-Yale on regular TV like ABC & continue its traditional Saturday Noon Kickoff.