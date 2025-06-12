Ivy League announces 2025 football TV schedule on ESPN

The Ivy League has announced their 2025 football TV schedule, which includes six games on the ESPN linear networks.

The Ivy League football TV schedule on ESPN kicks off on Friday, Oct. 3 with the Columbia Lions traveling to face the Princeton Tigers. The game, which was moved up one day from Saturday, Oct. 4, will be televised live by ESPNU at 7:30pm ET.

Four additional Ivy League contests in 2025 have been moved to Fridays for television — Cornell at Harvard (Friday, Oct. 10), Columbia at Dartmouth (Friday, Oct. 24), Brown at Penn (Friday, Oct. 31), and Harvard at Columbia (Friday, Nov. 7). All four contests will be televised by ESPNU.

Ivy League action on ESPN will conclude with the 141st Playing of the Game, which features Yale hosting Harvard on Saturday, Nov. 22. The game will kickoff at noon ET on ESPNU.

This will mark the seventh consecutive season that all eight Ivy League programs will make at least one appearance on a linear ESPN network.

As part of the Ivy League’s agreement with ESPN, all remaining home football games will stream live on ESPN+, while select games will also air on regional sports networks. Remaining kickoff times will be announced in the coming weeks.

2025 Ivy League Football TV Schedule

* All times Eastern.

Friday, Oct. 3

Columbia at Princeton – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Friday, Oct. 10

Cornell at Harvard – 7pm, ESPNU

Friday, Oct. 24

Columbia at Dartmouth – 6pm, ESPNU

Friday, Oct. 31

Brown at Penn – 7pm, ESPNU

Friday, Nov. 7

Harvard at Columbia – 7pm, ESPNU

Saturday, Nov. 22

Harvard at Yale – 12pm, ESPNU

