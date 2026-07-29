Iowa-Iowa State extend Cy-Hawk Series football game through 2031

The Iowa State Cyclones and Iowa Hawkeyes have extended their Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series football game through the 2031 season, the two schools announced Wednesday.
According to the release from Iowa State University, the two teams will meet at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sept. 9, 2028 and Sept. 7, 2030, with games at MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, slated for Sept. 8, 2029 and Sept. 6, 2031.
Below are future dates for the Iowa-Iowa State series. All six scheduled games will be played during Week 2 of each season:
- Sept. 12, 2026 – at Iowa
- Sept. 11, 2027 – at Iowa State
- Sept. 9, 2028 – at Iowa
- Sept. 8, 2029 – at Iowa State
- Sept. 7, 2030 – at Iowa
- Sept. 6, 2031 – at Iowa State
The Iowa-Iowa State series began in 1894 and was played each season from 1977 through 2019. Due to the COVD-19 pandemic, the game was not able to be played in 2020.
Iowa State won the most recent contest, 16-13, which was played in 2025 in Ames. The Cyclones now have a two-game winning streak, but the Hawkeyes still lead the overall series 47-26.
Iowa State Future Schedule Updates
Iowa State also announced today that its 2027 football game on the road against Bowling Green has been shifted and will now be played in Ames, Iowa, with the game remaining on Sept. 18 that season.
Additionally, Iowa State and Tulane have shifted the dates of their future home-and-home football series due to the NCAA allowing FBS schools to begin most seasons in Week Zero. Iowa State will now host Tulane on August 26, 2028 before traveling to face the Green Wave at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, La., on August 25, 2029.
Football Schedules
This is a positive development not just for Iowa and Iowa State fans, but for all fans of college football. I’m glad they are keeping the non-conference in-state rivalry game. There are alot of programs that could learn from this.
Clemson-South Carolina, Florida-FSU, Louisville-Kentucky, Georgia-GT, Iowa-ISU. All Non-Conference games that should be played every year.
Good to see, but this is why we need to go to 13-game schedules (replacing conference title games) so teams feel comfortable playing an additional non-conference game out of conference, in addition to rivalries like this one. It’s also why a 24 team playoff makes sense in the modern era.
I mean, if you’re going to expand, why stop at 13 regular season games? Why not 16 or 19? At one point, I would have said that would be exploiting unpaid students, but they’re paid now.
Also, CCGs likely will be replaced (or have added on to) by an extra round of playoff games.