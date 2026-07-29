Iowa-Iowa State extend Cy-Hawk Series football game through 2031

Sep 7, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; The line of scrimmage between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Iowa State Cyclones and Iowa Hawkeyes have extended their Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series football game through the 2031 season, the two schools announced Wednesday.

According to the release from Iowa State University, the two teams will meet at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sept. 9, 2028 and Sept. 7, 2030, with games at MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, slated for Sept. 8, 2029 and Sept. 6, 2031.

Below are future dates for the Iowa-Iowa State series. All six scheduled games will be played during Week 2 of each season:

Sept. 12, 2026 – at Iowa

Sept. 11, 2027 – at Iowa State

Sept. 9, 2028 – at Iowa

Sept. 8, 2029 – at Iowa State

Sept. 7, 2030 – at Iowa

Sept. 6, 2031 – at Iowa State

The Iowa-Iowa State series began in 1894 and was played each season from 1977 through 2019. Due to the COVD-19 pandemic, the game was not able to be played in 2020.

Iowa State won the most recent contest, 16-13, which was played in 2025 in Ames. The Cyclones now have a two-game winning streak, but the Hawkeyes still lead the overall series 47-26.

Iowa State Future Schedule Updates

Iowa State also announced today that its 2027 football game on the road against Bowling Green has been shifted and will now be played in Ames, Iowa, with the game remaining on Sept. 18 that season.

Additionally, Iowa State and Tulane have shifted the dates of their future home-and-home football series due to the NCAA allowing FBS schools to begin most seasons in Week Zero. Iowa State will now host Tulane on August 26, 2028 before traveling to face the Green Wave at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, La., on August 25, 2029.

Football Schedules