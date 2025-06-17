Indiana State, Western Illinois schedule 2029, 2030 football series

The Indiana State Sycamores and Western Illinois Leathernecks have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2029 and 2030 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the athletics contract with Western Illinois University was obtained from Indiana State University via a state public records request. An amendment to the contract was also obtained, which modified the date of the 2029 contest.

In the first game of the series, Indiana State will travel to take on Western Illinois at Hanson Field in Macomb, Ill., on Sept. 8, 2029. The Leathernecks will return the game the following season when they visit the Sycamores at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute, Ind., on Sept. 14, 2030, which will conclude the two-game affair.

Indiana State, a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC), and Western Illinois, a member of the OVC-Big South Football Association, have met 45 times on the gridiron in their history. 15 of those matchups were played when both schools were members of the MVFC between 2008 and 2023.

The Sycamores have won the last five meetings with the Leathernecks, most recently in 2023, and currently lead the overall series, 26-19.

Indiana State is scheduled to open the 2025 season on Thursday, Aug. 28 at home against the McKendree Bearcats (6:00pm ET, ESPN+). Western Illinois opens its campaign this fall the following day when it travels to face the Illinois Fighting Illini on Friday, Aug. 29 (7:30pm ET, Peacock).

