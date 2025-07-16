Indiana State, Eastern Illinois schedule football games in 2028, 2029

The Indiana State Sycamores and Eastern Illinois Panthers have scheduled two future football games, FBSchedules.com has learned. Copies of contracts for both games were obtained from Indiana State University via a state public records request.

Indiana State will travel to take on Eastern Illinois at O’Brien Stadium in Charleston, Ill., on Sept. 16, 2028. The following season on Sept. 1, 2029, the Sycamores will host the Panthers at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute, Ind.

According to the copies of the contracts, the Sycamores and Panthers will not exchange guarantee payments for either contest. Both contracts include a $100,000 cancellation penalty.

The two schools are also scheduled to meet this season and in 2026 as part of a four-game agreement, which we previously reported. Indiana State is slated to host Eastern Illinois on Sept. 6, 2025 before visiting the Panthers on Sept. 12, 2026.

The Indiana State-Eastern Illinois football series showcases a competitive history between the two schools, located roughly 50 miles apart in Indiana and Illinois.

Indiana State and Eastern Illinois first met on the gridiron in 1901 and have played a total of 89 contests. In their most recent contest, the Panthers defeated the Sycamores 27-20 at home on Sept. 7, 2024. Eastern Illinois currently leads the overall series 45-40-4.

