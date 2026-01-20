Indiana State announces 2026 football schedule

The Indiana State Sycamores have announced their 2026 football schedule, which features six home games and 12 contests overall.

Indiana State opens its 2026 campaign with four straight non-conference matchups, beginning Saturday, Aug. 29, at home against Southeast Missouri at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute, Ind.—a previously unannounced addition to the schedule.

The Sycamores then hit the road for back-to-back trips, traveling to West Lafayette, Ind., to face Purdue on Sept. 5 before heading to Charleston, Ill., to meet Eastern Illinois on Sept. 12. Indiana State closes non-conference play the following week with a home matchup against Valparaiso on Sept. 19.

After an open date, the Sycamores begin Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) action on Oct. 3 with a road contest at South Dakota. Additional conference road games include visits to Murray State on Oct. 31, North Dakota State on Nov. 7, and Illinois State on Nov. 21.

Indiana State’s MVFC home slate features North Dakota on Oct. 10, Youngstown State on Oct. 17, Southern Illinois on Oct. 24, and South Dakota State on Nov. 14.

Below is Indiana State’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Indiana State Football Schedule

08/29 – Southeast Missouri

09/05 – at Purdue

09/12 – at Eastern Illinois

09/19 – Valparaiso

09/26 – OFF

10/03 – at South Dakota*

10/10 – North Dakota*

10/17 – Youngstown State*

10/24 – Southern Illinois*

10/31 – at Murray State*

11/07 – at North Dakota State*

11/14 – South Dakota State*

11/21 – at Illinois State*

* MVFC contest.

Indiana State finished the 2025 season 3-9 overall and 1-7 in conference play. The 2026 season will be the 10th under head coach Curt Mallory, who holds a 27-64 overall record at the school.