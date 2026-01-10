Indiana, Miami to play in College Football Playoff National Championship

The Indiana Hoosiers and Miami Hurricanes will play in the College Football Playoff National Championship for the 2025 season.

Indiana (15-0) and Miami (13-2) will meet at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Monday, January 19, 2026, with kickoff set for 7:30pm ET on ESPN (Buy Tickets). As the top seed, Indiana will serve as the home team against the No. 10 Hurricanes.

Both programs will be making their first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Indiana advanced with a dominant 56-22 win over No. 5 Oregon in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza was nearly flawless, completing 17 of 20 passes for 177 yards and five touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt paced the Hoosiers’ receiving corps with seven receptions for 75 yards and two scores. Charlie Becker, Omar Cooper Jr., and E.J. Williams Jr. each added a touchdown grab.

On the ground, Kaelon Black found the end zone twice, while Black, Roman Hemby, Khobie Martin, and Mendoza combined for 185 rushing yards.

Miami, the No. 10 seed, earned its spot with a 31-27 victory over No. 6 Ole Miss in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Quarterback Carson Beck delivered the game-winning touchdown on a three-yard run with just 18 seconds remaining.

Beck threw for 268 yards on 23-of-37 passing. Keelan Marion and Malachi Toney led the Hurricanes through the air with 114 and 81 receiving yards, respectively, each scoring a touchdown.

Running back Mark Fletcher Jr. powered the ground attack with 133 yards on 22 carries, while CharMar Brown added 54 yards and a touchdown on 14 attempts.

The programs have met twice previously, splitting the series. Indiana won the first matchup in 1964, 28-14, and Miami answered two years later with a 14-7 victory.

Indiana-Miami Tickets are available through our partner StubHub. According to BetOnline.ag, Indiana has opened as a seven point favorite over Miami.

