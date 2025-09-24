Indiana adds North Texas to 2026 football schedule

The Indiana Hoosiers have added the North Texas Mean Green to their 2026 football schedule, it was officially announced Wednesday.

Indiana will host North Texas at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Indiana was previously scheduled to open the 2026 season at home against the Colorado State Rams, but Colorado State bought out of the contract in order to schedule a “Border War” rivalry game against the Wyoming Cowboys. Per a report from The Herald-Times, Colorado State paid Indiana $100,000 to cancel the game, which was negotiated down from the $1.3 million specified in the contract.

North Texas was also part of a four-team swap with Indiana, Colorado State, and Wyoming. The Mean Green were scheduled to open the 2026 season at Wyoming, but that game has been rescheduled for Sept. 9, 2034.

Indiana and North Texas have met twice previously on the gridiron. The two schools split a home-and-home series, with North Texas recording a 24-21 victory in Denton, Texas, in 2011, before Indiana returned the favor in 2014 in Bloomington, 49-24.

After opening the 2026 season against North Texas, Indiana is scheduled to play two more non-conference games in Bloomington. The Hoosiers are slated to host the Howard Bison on Sept. 12 and the WKU Hilltoppers on Sept 19.

In Big Ten action in 2026, Indiana will square off with Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue, and USC at home and Michigan, Nebraska, Rutgers, and Washington on the road.

In other non-conference action in 2026, North Texas is slated to host the UNLV Rebels on Sept. 12, visit the Texas State Bobcats on Sept. 19, and host the Houston Christian Huskies on Sept. 26.

