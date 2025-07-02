Indiana adds Eastern Illinois to 2029 football schedule

The Indiana Hoosiers have added the Eastern Illinois Panthers to their 2029 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Indiana will host Eastern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2029. The Hoosiers will pay the Panthers a $550,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract obtained from Eastern Illinois University via a state open records request.

The Indiana-Eastern Illinois game in 2029 will mark only the second gridiron meeting between the two schools. The Hoosiers claimed a victory in their inaugural meeting with the Panthers, securing a 52-0 decision in Bloomington in 2019.

Eastern Illinois is a member of the OVC-Big South Football Association in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Panthers have appeared in the FCS Playoffs a total of 16 times, most recently in 2015.

With Eastern Illinois joining the 2029 slate, Indiana has now tentatively completed its non-conference docket for that season. The Hoosiers are scheduled to open the season at home against the Ball State Cardinals on Sept. 1 and will also host the WKU Hilltoppers on Sept. 15.

Indiana currently has one other FCS opponent on its future football schedules. The Hoosiers are slated to host the Indiana State Sycamores on Sept. 12, 2025 and then again two seasons later on Sept. 11, 2027.

Indiana is the first scheduled non-league opponent for Eastern Illinois in 2029.

Eastern Illinois now has five future games scheduled against members of the Football Bowl Subdivision (FCS). The Panthers are scheduled to visit Alabama in 2025, Minnesota in 2026, Illinois in 2027, and Kentucky in 2028, and now Indiana in 2029.

