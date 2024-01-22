Illinois State swaps two games on 2024 non-conference football schedule

The Illinois State Redbirds have swapped the dates of two of their non-conference football games in 2024, according to an announcement from the school on Monday.

Illinois State was previously scheduled to host the Eastern Illinois Panthers on Saturday, Sept. 7 and visit the North Alabama Lions on Saturday, Sept. 21, but the dates of those two contests have been swapped.

The Redbirds will now travel to face North Alabama during Week 2 of the season on Sept. 7 and will now host Eastern Illinois on Sept. 21 (Week 4) at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Ill. The changes were among several announced on Monday in cooperation with the Big Ten Conference, which resulted in revisions to both Illinois and Purdue’s 2024 football schedules.

The remainder of Illinois State’s football schedule in 2024 remains unchanged. The Redbirds are scheduled to open the season on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, Aug. 31. After visiting North Alabama on Sept. 7, Illinois State will host the Western Illinois Leathernecks on Sept. 14 before wrapping up non-conference action at home against Eastern Illinois on Sept. 21.

Illinois State is slated to open Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) action at home on Sept. 28 against the North Dakota State Bison. Other MVFC opponents slated to visit Normal in 2024 include Missouri State on Oct. 12, Youngstown State on Nov. 2, and North Dakota on Nov. 23.

The Redbirds will travel to face Southern Illinois on Oct. 5, Murray State on Oct. 19, Northern Iowa on Nov. 9, and Indiana State on Nov. 16.

