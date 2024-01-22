Purdue announces revised 2024 football schedule

The Purdue Boilermakers have revised their 2024 football schedule, according to an announcement from the school on Monday.

Purdue was previously scheduled to host the Indiana State Sycamores on Saturday, Sept. 7, but the game has been moved up one week to Saturday, Aug. 31 to avoid the Boilermakers having a bye week to open the 2024 season.

Following the season-opener against Indiana State, Purdue will have its first bye week on Sept. 7 before welcoming the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 14. The Boilermakers will then travel to face the Oregon State Beavers on Sept. 21. The dates of those two games, as well as Purdue’s Big Ten schedule, were not affected.

Purdue opens Big Ten action in 2024 at home against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Sept. 28, which will serve as Purdue’s annual Homecoming contest. See below for Purdue’s complete schedule in 2024.

2024 Purdue Football Schedule

08/31 – Indiana State

09/07 – OFF

09/14 – Notre Dame

09/21 – at Oregon State

09/28 – Nebraska*

10/05 – at Wisconsin*

10/12 – at Illinois*

10/19 – Oregon*

10/26 – OFF

11/02 – Northwestern*

11/09 – at Ohio State*

11/16 – Penn State*

11/23 – at Michigan State*

11/30 – at Indiana*

* Big Ten contest.