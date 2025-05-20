Illinois State reveals kickoff times for home football games in 2025

The Illinois State Redbirds have announced kickoff times for their six home football games in 2025 at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Ill.

Illinois State’s first home game of the season is slated for Week 2 on Saturday, Sept. 6 against the Morehead State Eagles. The game will kickoff at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT.

Two weeks later on Sept. 20, the North Alabama Lions visit Normal for a 1:00pm ET / noon CT kickoff. Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) action for Illinois State begins on Oct. 4 when the national champion North Dakota State Bison visit, and that game will begin at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT.

Illinois State’s next two home games against the Youngstown State Penguins on Oct. 18 (Homecoming) and Northern Iowa Panthers on Nov. 1 will both kickoff at 3:00pm ET / 2:00pm CT. The Redbirds will close out the 2025 regular-season at home on Nov. 22 against the Southern Illinois Salukis at 1:00pm ET / noon CT.

All of Illinois State’s home games this season will be streamed live via ESPN+.

2025 Illinois State Home Football Schedule

* All times Eastern.

Saturday, Sept. 6

vs. Morehead State – 7:00pm

Saturday, Sept. 20

vs. North Alabama – 1:00pm

Saturday, Oct. 4

vs. North Dakota State – 7:00pm

Saturday, Oct. 18

vs. Youngstown State – 3:00pm

Saturday, Nov. 1

vs. Northern Iowa – 3:00pm

Saturday, Nov. 22

vs. Southern Illinois – 1:00pm

