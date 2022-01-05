Illinois State releases 2022 football schedule

The Illinois State Redbirds have released their 2022 football schedule, which features six home games and 11 contests overall.

Illinois State will open the 2022 season at home against the Valparaiso Crusaders at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Ill., on Saturday, September 3. That will be followed by their only open date of the season on Sept. 10.

The following week on Sept. 17, Illinois State hosts the Eastern Illinois Panthers in the 110th Mid-America Classic. Illinois State leads the overall series 58-42-9.

Illinois State wraps up the non-conference portion of their schedule on Sept. 24 on the road against the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Redbirds begin a slate of eight-consecutive Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) contests on Oct. 1 at home at Hancock Stadium against the Southern Illinois Salukis. Other MVFC home opponents include South Dakota (Oct. 15), Youngstown State (Nov. 5), and Western Illinois (Nov. 19).

Illinois State will travel to face MVFC foes Northern Iowa (Oct. 8), Indiana State (Oct. 22), North Dakota State (Oct. 29), and South Dakota State (Nov. 12).

Below is Illinois State’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Illinois State Football Schedule

09/03 – Valparaiso

09/10 – OFF

09/17 – Eastern Illinois

09/24 – at Wisconsin

10/01 – Southern Illinois*

10/08 – at Northern Iowa*

10/15 – South Dakota*

10/22 – at Indiana State*

10/29 – at North Dakota State*

11/05 – Youngstown State*

11/12 – at South Dakota State*

11/19 – Western Illinois*

* MVFC contest.

Illinois State finished the fall 2021 campaign 4-7 overall and 2-6 in MVFC action. The Redbirds’ last winning season came in 2019 (10-5, 5-3 MVFC).