Illinois State, North Alabama change date of 2025 football game

The Illinois State Redbirds and North Alabama Lions have changed the date of their football game in 2025, it was announced Wednesday.

Illinois State was previously scheduled to host North Alabama in the second game of a home-and-home series on Sept. 27, 2025. The game has been moved up one week and will now be contested on Sept. 20 next season.

With that change, Illinois State’s open date in 2025 changes from Sept. 20 to Sept. 27. That results in the Redbirds playing four consecutive non-conference games to open the season, followed by an open date and then eight consecutive Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) contests.

North Alabama also rescheduled its home contest against the Northeastern State RiverHawks next season. The game was moved up one week from Sept. 20 to Sept. 13 in order to accommodate the Illinois State change.

The Lions open date in 2025 was also rescheduled, moving from Sept. 13 to Sept. 27.

Like Illinois State, North Alabama will play all of its non-conference games across the first four weeks of the season. After an open date, the Lions will then play eight straight United Athletic Conference (UAC) opponents.

In their first gridiron matchup last season, Illinois State traveled to Braly Municipal Stadium in Florence, Ala., and defeated North Alabama, 24-17.

