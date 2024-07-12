Illinois State, Eastern Illinois extend football series through 2028

The Illinois State Redbirds and Eastern Illinois Panthers have extended their football series through the 2028 season, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of contracts for three football games were obtained from Illinois State University via a state Freedom of Information Act request.

Illinois State will host the Eastern Illinois Panthers at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Ill., on Sept. 19, 2026 and then again two seasons later on Sept. 2, 2028. The Redbirds will travel to face the Panthers at O’Brien Field in Charleston, Ill., on Sept. 18, 2027.

There are no guarantee for the games because the two schools play every season at alternating sites.

The annual battle between Illinois State and Eastern Illinois is dubbed the Mid-America Classic. The rivalry began in 1901 and has been played almost every season since. The two schools have played 111 contests and Illinois State currently leads the overall series, 59-43-9.

Illinois State is scheduled to host Eastern Illinois this fall on Sept. 21, 2024. Next season, the Redbirds will travel to battle the Panthers on Sept. 13, 2025.

Illinois State is currently a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, while Eastern Illinois competes in the Big South-OVC Football Association.

