Illinois State announces 2025 football schedule

The Illinois State Redbirds have announced their complete 2025 football schedule, which includes six home contests and 12 games overall.

The Redbirds open the slate with an Aug. 30 date at Oklahoma. This is the only FBS opponent on Illinois State’s 2025 docket. A home date with Morehead State of the Pioneer Football League follows on Saturday, Sept. 6. The Redbirds will travel to O’Brien Field in Charleston, Ill., to square off with Eastern Illinois in the Mid-America Classic rivalry. The final non-league tilt for the Redbirds will be at Hancock Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 27, against North Alabama of the UAC (United Athletic Conference).

North Dakota State will visit Normal to open MVFC (Missouri Valley Football Conference) play on Saturday, Oct. 4. Home league dates for Illinois State include Youngstown State (Oct. 18), Northern Iowa (Nov. 1), and Southern Illinois (Nov. 22). Road trips in league play include Murray State (Oct. 11), South Dakota (Oct. 25), Indiana State (Nov. 8), and South Dakota State (Nov. 15).

2025 Illinois State Football Schedule

08/30 – at Oklahoma

09/06 – Morehead State

09/13 – at Eastern Illinois

09/20 – OFF

09/27 – North Alabama

10/04 – North Dakota State*

10/11 – at Murray State*

10/18 – Youngstown State*

10/25 – at South Dakota*

11/01 – Northern Iowa*

11/08 – at Indiana State*

11/15 – at South Dakota State*

11/22 – Southern Illinois*

* MVFC contest.

Illinois State is 5-3 overall and 2-2 in MVFC play this season. This is the 16th season for the Redbirds under head coach Brock Spack, who has led the Redbirds to five FCS Playoff appearances.