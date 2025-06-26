Illinois, Missouri cancel 2026, 2032 football games

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Missouri Tigers have canceled their previously-scheduled football games in 2026 and 2032, it was reported Thursday.

No official release has been issued by either school at press time. Six games in the Arch Rivalry remain on the docket.

#Illini AD Josh Whitman (@IlliniAD) has confirmed the Illinois-Missouri football series has retracted two games (2026 & 2032). Illinois-Mizzou Future Football Dates:

2027: in Columbia

2028: in Champaign

2029: in Columbia

2033: in Columbia

2034: in Champaig

2035: in Columbia — Matthew Stevens (@matthewcstevens) June 26, 2025

More information will be shared on this announcement as it becomes available.

