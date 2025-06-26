search

Illinois, Missouri cancel 2026, 2032 football games

By Brian Wilmer - June 26, 2025
Missouri Tigers

Photo: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Missouri Tigers have canceled their previously-scheduled football games in 2026 and 2032, it was reported Thursday.

No official release has been issued by either school at press time. Six games in the Arch Rivalry remain on the docket.

More information will be shared on this announcement as it becomes available.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

Illinois Football Schedule

Missouri Football Schedule

 

View Comments (1)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment (1)