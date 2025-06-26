Illinois, Missouri cancel 2026, 2032 football games

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Missouri Tigers have canceled their previously-scheduled football games in 2026 and 2032, it was reported Thursday.
No official release has been issued by either school at press time. Six games in the Arch Rivalry remain on the docket.
#Illini AD Josh Whitman (@IlliniAD) has confirmed the Illinois-Missouri football series has retracted two games (2026 & 2032).
Illinois-Mizzou Future Football Dates:
2027: in Columbia
2028: in Champaign
2029: in Columbia
2033: in Columbia
2034: in Champaig
2035: in Columbia
— Matthew Stevens (@matthewcstevens) June 26, 2025
More information will be shared on this announcement as it becomes available.
We all know the real reason, SEC going to only 3 non-conference games.