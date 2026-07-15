Illinois adds Southern Illinois to 2030 football schedule

Nov 2, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; The running of the flags for the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Memorial Stadium. (Ron Johnson-Imagn Images)

The Illinois Fighting Illini have added the Southern Illinois Salukis to their 2030 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the game contract was obtained from Southern Illinois University via a state Freedom of Information Act request.

Illinois will host Southern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Friday, August 30, 2030. Per the agreement, the Fighting Illini will pay the Salukis a $625,000 guarantee for the matchup.

The two programs first met in 1985 and have played four times overall. Their most recent meeting came in 2013, when Illinois held off Southern Illinois 42–34 to extend its lead in the all‑time series to 4–0.

Southern Illinois competes in the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) at the FCS level. The Salukis finished the 2025 season 7–5 overall and 4–4 in conference play.

Southern Illinois becomes Illinois’ first confirmed non‑conference opponent for the 2030 campaign. The Illini now have an in‑state FCS opponent scheduled every season through 2030 except for 2029, with Southern Illinois visiting this fall, Eastern Illinois set for 2027, and Illinois State slated for 2028.

Illinois is also the first announced non‑league opponent on Southern Illinois’ 2030 schedule. In addition to facing the Illini this fall, the Salukis are scheduled to visit Wisconsin in 2027 for another FBS matchup.

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