Idaho State, Utah Tech schedule football series for 2027, 2028

The Idaho State Bengals and Utah Tech Trailblazers have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2027 and 2028 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the contract with Utah Tech University (formerly known as Dixie State University) was obtained from Idaho State University via a state public records request.

In the first game of the series, Idaho State will travel to face Utah Tech at Greater Zion Stadium in St. George, Utah, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2027. The Bengals will host the Trailblazers the following season at the ICCU Dome in Pocatello, Idaho, on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2028, which will conclude the series.

Idaho State, a member of the Big Sky Conference, and Utah Tech, who competes in the United Athletic Conference, have only met once previously on the gridiron. The Bengals defeated the Trailblazers in that contest, 40-14, on Sept. 7, 2013 in Pocatello.

Utah Tech is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for Idaho State in 2027 and second in 2028. The Bengals are slated to open the 2028 season on the road against the Wyoming Cowboys on Sept. 2.

Utah Tech now has four scheduled non-conference opponents in 2027 and will have to cancel or reschedule one. The Trailblazers are currently scheduled to open the season in Week Zero on Aug. 28 at the Fresno State Bulldogs. Other opponents include the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Sept. 4 and the Montana Grizzlies on Sept. 18, both on the road.

In 2028, Utah Tech is scheduled to open the season on the road at the Utah Utes on Thursday, Aug. 31 and later host Northern Arizona on Sept. 16 in St George.

