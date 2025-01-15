Idaho State releases 2025 football schedule

The Idaho State Bengals have released their 2025 football schedule, which includes five home games and seven road tilts.

Idaho State opens the 2025 season with four consecutive non-conference games, beginning on Saturday, Aug. 30 on the road at the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. Two more road contests follow, as Idaho State will visit the New Mexico Lobos on Sept. 6 and the UNLV Rebels on Sept. 13.

The Bengals open their home slate at the ICCU Dome in Pocatello, Idaho, the following week on Sept. 20 against the Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders, which wraps up the non-conference portion of their schedule.

Idaho State opens Big Sky Conference play in 2025 on the road against Northern Colorado on Sept. 27. Other road conference opponents include Montana State on Oct. 11, UC Davis on Nov. 1, and Idaho on Nov. 22.

Big Sky foes slated to visit the ICCU Dome this fall include Montana on Oct. 4, Northern Arizona on Oct. 25 (Homecoming), Cal Poly on Nov. 8, and Weber State on Nov. 15.

Below is Idaho State’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Idaho State Football Schedule

08/30 – at Southern Utah

09/06 – at New Mexico

09/13 – at UNLV

09/20 – Lincoln (CA)

09/27 – at Northern Colorado*

10/04 – Montana*

10/11 – at Montana State*

10/18 – OFF

10/25 – Northern Arizona*

11/01 – at UC Davis*

11/08 – Cal Poly*

11/15 – Weber State*

11/22 – at Idaho*

* Big Sky contest.

Idaho State finished the 2024 season 5-7 overall and 3-5 in Big Sky play. It was the second season for the Bengals under head coach Cody Hawkins, who now holds an 8-15 overall record at the school.