Idaho shifts St. Thomas game, finalizes 2025 football schedule

The Idaho Vandals have made a change to their 2025 football schedule, shifting an away contest to a home tilt.

Idaho was previously scheduled to visit the St. Thomas Tommies in the first game of a home-and-home series on Sept. 6, 2025. Instead of traveling for that contest, the Vandals will now host St. Thomas at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow, Idaho, on the same date.

Additionally, Idaho announced that the second game of the series, which was scheduled for Sept. 18, 2027, has been canceled. The move gives Idaho six home games in 2025, while the other six games will be on the road.

“Our fans have shown us that they are ready to support this Vandal team as it continues to climb to the top of the Big Sky and the FCS,” Idaho Deputy AD Tim Mooney said. “We are excited to be able to reward our fans with another home game and give our student-athletes the best opportunity to win a Big Sky title and return to the FCS Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.”

Idaho opens the 2025 season on the road against the Washington State Cougars on Saturday, Aug. 30. In other non-conference action, the Vandals will host the Utah Tech Trailblazers on Sept. 13 and visit the San Jose State Spartans on Sept. 20.

Idaho opens Big Sky Conference action on Sept. 27 on the road against Montana. Other road conference opponents include Eastern Washington on Oct. 18, Northern Arizona on Nov. 1, and Sacramento State on Nov. 15.

Big Sky opponents slated to visit the Kibbie Dome in 2025 include Northern Colorado on Oct. 11, Portland State on Oct. 25, UC Davis on Nov. 8, and Idaho State on Nov. 22.

Below is Idaho’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Idaho Football Schedule

08/30 – at Washington State

09/06 – St. Thomas

09/13 – Utah Tech

09/20 – at San Jose State

09/27 – at Montana*

10/04 – OFF

10/11 – Northern Colorado*

10/18 – at Eastern Washington*

10/25 – Portland State*

11/01 – at Northern Arizona*

11/08 – UC Davis*

11/15 – at Sacramento State*

11/22 – Idaho State*

* Big Sky contest.

Idaho finished the 2024 season 10-4 overall and 6-2 in Big Sky action. The 2025 season will be the first for the Vandals under head coach Thomas Ford, Jr.