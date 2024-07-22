The University of Idaho and Idaho State University will play for the Potato State Trophy beginning in 2024, it was announced on Monday.
The winner of the annual contest between the Idaho Vandals and Idaho State Bengals will receive the Potato State Trophy, which will be engraved with the game result each season. The trophy is a large wooden potato that was carved from a piece of North Idaho Douglas Fir by a University of Idaho Athletics staff member.
“Potatoes are synonymous with Idaho and the University of Idaho is a big part of the potato industry,” Idaho head coach Jason Eck said. “We look are excited to compete for the Potato State Trophy.”
The Potato State Trophy officially replaces the retired Battle of the Domes Trophy, which was discontinued ahead of the 2023 season. For the 2023 season, Eck made a temporary Potato State Trophy with a “…Mr. Potato Head on the base of the Battle of the Domes Trophy.”
“The Big Sky Conference is the greatest conference in FCS football, complete with rich traditions and storied rivalries that go back over 50 years,” Idaho State head coach Cody Hawkins said. “Having grown up in Idaho, I understand the great privilege it is to coach at one of these prestigious universities and am excited to be part of the new chapter of our rivalry with the Vandals. The Potato State is my home, and I’m excited to get our Bengals ready to compete for the Potato State Trophy for years to come!”
Idaho and Idaho State have met 45 times in a series that began in 1916 in Pocatello, Idaho. The Vandals defeated the Bengals 63-21 last season at home in Moscow, Idaho, and currently lead the overall series 32-13.
Even A Fan of Brawl of the Wild Montana State-Montana likes the Potato Trophy for Idaho State-Idaho.
Interesting for two state rivals that they have only met 45 times in 108 years.
Simple… from 1927-1947 Idaho Southern Branch had stepped down to a two-year college. In 1948, they went four year again but we’re Division II in athletics…
I’ve rooted for Agricultural Universities & Colleges for decades.
That being said, unfortunately the ID State Uni. Bengals (Aggies) have used & are using the same failed recipe for administrative, legal, implicit social policy choices, as 30-40 years in the past when I started nominally tracking the Football Program.
For whatever reason, the Uni. Of ID Vandals have made some successful changes & don’t exist on the 63 scholarship margins the way ISU Bengals do.
I want 2 B proven wrong by the Bengals winning a top 2 spot in @BigSkyConf in 2024 & winning @ least their 1st 24 Team playoff game.
One empirical scheduling philosophical choice I’ve noted =: the most successful 24 Team playoff contenders do Not automatically schedule an 85 scholarship Team game in Okt. or Nov.. Most do Not schedule an 85 scholarship game in September either. Sometimes, they will schedule an 85 scholarship exhibition the 1st week of the season.
Then they focus on the real goal of winning 10 + Games VS fellow 63 scholarship Foes & All the earned Playoff advantages they receive.
WRONG. Idaho State has never been a land grant A&M. Your whole premise is wrong. It’s the University of Idaho that is the land grant college with the history of agricultural and mechanical arts.
Idaho State is a public research university, not a land grant. University of Idaho is a land grant.