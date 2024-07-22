Idaho, Idaho State to play for Potato State Trophy

The University of Idaho and Idaho State University will play for the Potato State Trophy beginning in 2024, it was announced on Monday.

The winner of the annual contest between the Idaho Vandals and Idaho State Bengals will receive the Potato State Trophy, which will be engraved with the game result each season. The trophy is a large wooden potato that was carved from a piece of North Idaho Douglas Fir by a University of Idaho Athletics staff member.

“Potatoes are synonymous with Idaho and the University of Idaho is a big part of the potato industry,” Idaho head coach Jason Eck said. “We look are excited to compete for the Potato State Trophy.”

The Potato State Trophy officially replaces the retired Battle of the Domes Trophy, which was discontinued ahead of the 2023 season. For the 2023 season, Eck made a temporary Potato State Trophy with a “…Mr. Potato Head on the base of the Battle of the Domes Trophy.”

“The Big Sky Conference is the greatest conference in FCS football, complete with rich traditions and storied rivalries that go back over 50 years,” Idaho State head coach Cody Hawkins said. “Having grown up in Idaho, I understand the great privilege it is to coach at one of these prestigious universities and am excited to be part of the new chapter of our rivalry with the Vandals. The Potato State is my home, and I’m excited to get our Bengals ready to compete for the Potato State Trophy for years to come!”

Idaho and Idaho State have met 45 times in a series that began in 1916 in Pocatello, Idaho. The Vandals defeated the Bengals 63-21 last season at home in Moscow, Idaho, and currently lead the overall series 32-13.

Football Schedules