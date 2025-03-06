Howard, Morehouse to play in 2025 HBCU NY Classic

The Howard Bison and Morehouse Maroon Tigers will play in the 2025 HBCU NY Classic football contest, according to an official announcement.

Howard and Morehouse will square off at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. Halftime at the HBCU NY Classic will feature drumline performances and the battle of the bands between Howard’s “Showtime” and Morehouse’s “House of Funk” marching bands.

The two schools last met in the 2024 HBCU NY Classic, which resulted in a 35-21 Bison victory. Howard also defeated Morehouse in the inaugural HBCU NY Classic in 2022, 31-0.

“We are excited to host another exhilarating game of college football with the HBCUNY Classic at MetLife Stadium,” Albert Williams, President and CEO of Sports Eleven05 LLC, said. “This game celebrates the rich traditions of HBCUs and the excellence of these two very revered academic institutions, Morehouse and Howard University. It’s an honor to create a space for community including family, friends, students, and alumni to come together in the spirit of camaraderie and joy.”

Howard, a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), and Morehouse, a member of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) in Division II, first met on the gridiron in 1923.

“We look forward to hosting the fourth annual HBCU New York Classic this September,” Ron VanDeVeen, President and CEO of MetLife Stadium, said. “It is an honor to welcome iconic HBCU teams like Morehouse College and Howard University along with thousands of HBCU alumni and fans to MetLife Stadium for what is sure to be an unforgettable event.”

Although Howard’s 2025 football schedule has not yet been officially announced, six of its non-conference opponents are now set. The Bison are scheduled to open the season on Aug. 30 against the Florida A&M Rattlers in the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Other non-conference contests for Howard include road contests against Temple, Richmond, and Tennessee State, and a neutral-site contest against Hampton in the Truth & Service Classic in Washington, D.C.

