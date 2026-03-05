Howard Bison announce 2026 football schedule

The Howard Bison have announced their 2026 football schedule, which features four home games and two neutral-site contests.

“This schedule reflects exactly what Howard football should represent — tradition, national exposure, and meaningful games that prepare our student-athletes to compete at the highest level,” said Howard head coach Ted White. “From the MEAC/SWAC Challenge to Homecoming and conference play, every week presents an opportunity to grow, compete, and represent the university with pride.”

The Bison open the season on August 29 against Alabama A&M in the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Atlanta, Ga., marking the program’s first neutral‑site season opener since 2021. Howard then lifts the lid on its home slate on September 5 against Richmond at Greene Stadium in Washington, D.C.

The Bison travel to Indiana on September 12 for their first matchup with a Big Ten opponent since 2023, followed two weeks later by a September 26 road game at Rutgers. Howard then returns to the Washington, D.C., area on October 3 for the Truth & Service Classic meeting with Hampton, which will be played at Audi Field.

Howard closes out the non-conference portion of its schedule with a road contest against Penn on October 10 and a home tilt against Morehouse on October 17, which will serve as its Homecoming game.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) play begins on October 24 when Howard travels to Morgan State, followed by another road contest on October 31 at North Carolina Central.

Howard plays its final two home games on November 7 and November 14, hosting South Carolina State and Delaware State in consecutive MEAC matchups that will help shape the conference race. The regular season concludes on November 21 with a road trip to Norfolk State, closing the Bison’s MEAC slate and marking their third conference road game in four weeks.

Below is Howard’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Howard Football Schedule

08/29 – Alabama A&M (in Atlanta)

09/05 – Richmond

09/12 – at Indiana

09/19 – OFF

09/26 – at Rutgers

10/03 – Hampton (Audi Field)

10/10 – at Penn

10/17 – Morehouse

10/24 – at Morgan State*

10/31 – at NC Central*

11/07 – SC State*

11/14 – Delaware State*

11/21 – at Norfolk State*

* MEAC contest.

Howard finished the 2025 season 2-3 in MEAC play (5-7) overall.

“Our football program continues to elevate its profile nationally while remaining firmly rooted in the traditions that define Howard University,” said Kery Davis, vice president and director of Athletics. “This schedule balances elite competition, historic rivalries, and conference games that matter — all while creating memorable experiences for our student-athletes and fans.”