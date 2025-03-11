Howard Bison announce 2025 football schedule

The Howard Bison have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features three home games and three neutral-site contests.

Howard will play all seven of its non-conference games during the first half of the season, beginning on Saturday, Aug. 30 against the Florida A&M Rattlers in the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Bison then trek to Philadelphia, Pa., to take on the Temple Owls on Saturday, Sept. 6.

Back-to-back neutral site clashes are up next as the Bison will visit East Rutherford, N.J., to play the Morehouse Maroon Tigers in the HBCU NY Classic on Sept. 13, and then Washington, D.C., to battle the Hampton Pirates in the Truth & Service Classic on Sept. 20.

Next, Howard travels to face the Richmond Spiders on Sept. 27 before its only open date of the season on Oct. 4.

Following that open date, the Bison return to the road for consecutive contests against the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Oct. 11 and the Tennessee State Tigers on Oct. 18.

Howard will play its first home game at William H. Greene Stadium in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 25 (Week 9) against the Morgan State Bears, which also breaks the seal on Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) action. Other home MEAC opponents include North Carolina Central on Nov. 1 and Norfolk State on Nov. 22.

The Bison will travel to face MEAC foes South Carolina State on Nov. 8 and Delaware State on Nov. 15.

Below is Howard’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Howard Football Schedule

08/30 – Florida A&M (in Miami, FL)

09/06 – at Temple

09/13 – Morehouse (in E. Rutherford, NJ)

09/20 – Hampton (at Audi Field)

09/27 – at Richmond

10/04 – OFF

10/11 – at Sacred Heart

10/18 – at Tennessee State

10/25 – Morgan State

11/01 – North Carolina Central

11/08 – at South Carolina State

11/15 – at Delaware State

11/22 – Norfolk State

* MEAC contest.

Howard finished the 2024 season 1-4 in MEAC play (4-8) overall.

“We are excited about the upcoming season and the opportunity for our student-athletes to be on big stages to demonstrate the competitive excellence that we know they are capable of,” Scott said. “We have been diligently working during this offseason and will continue to do so this spring to ensure that our team is ready to make our alumni and fans proud. We are determined to bring a championship mindset each week and bring a title home.”