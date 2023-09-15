Houston, Boise State canceling football series scheduled for 2024, 2025

The Houston Cougars and Boise State Broncos plan to cancel their home-and-home football series that was scheduled for 2024 and 2025, according to a report by Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle.

Houston and Boise State originally scheduled a home-and-home series back in 2017. After a couple of amendments, the series was set to begin on Sept. 21, 2024 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, before concluding the following season at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Sept. 20, 2025.

Per the report from the Houston Chronicle, the Houston-Boise State series in 2024 and 2025 is “set to be canceled.” We issued a public records request to Boise State University and the University of Houston for confirmation of the cancellation, but those requests are still pending.

The series is likely being canceled due to Houston joining the Big 12 Conference and wanting to reorganize their future opponents to align with the Big 12’s nine-game conference schedule format.

With the departure of Oklahoma and Texas and the additions of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah, the Big 12 will expand to a 16-team conference. According to comments made by commissioner Brett Yormark, the league will continue to play nine conference games per season.

Houston is currently scheduled to open the 2024 season at home against the UNLV Rebels on Aug. 31. The Cougars will then travel to face the Oklahoma Sooners the following week on Sept. 7.

Boise State is set to open their 2024 campaign with a non-conference game on the road against the Georgia Southern Eagles on Aug. 31. The Broncos will then host the Oregon State Beavers on Sept. 7 before returning to the road to take on the Oregon Ducks on Sept. 14.

Football Schedules