Holy Cross announces 2025 football schedule

The Holy Cross Crusaders have announced their 2025 football schedule, which includes five home games and 12 contests overall.

Holy Cross is scheduled to open the 2025 season with back-to-back road non-conference games against the Northern Illinois Huskies on Saturday, Aug. 30 and the New Hampshire Wildcats on Saturday, Sept. 6.

The Crusaders open their home slate at Fitton Field in Worcester, Mass., on Sept. 13 against the Rhode Island Rams. The following week on Sept, 20, Holy Cross returns to the road to face the Yale Bulldogs.

The first Patriot League contest for Holy Cross is up next, and it’s a road matchup against the Fordham Rams on Sept. 27. Holy Cross then returns home to close out its non-conference schedule against the Harvard Crimson for Homecoming on Oct. 4.

The remainder of Holy Cross’ schedule in 2025 is all Patriot League action — at Richmond (Oct. 18), vs. Colgate (Oct. 25), vs. Lafayette (Nov. 1), at Lehigh (Nov. 8), at Bucknell (Nov. 15), and vs. Georgetown (Nov. 22).

Below is the complete 2025 schedule for Holy Cross, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Holy Cross Football Schedule

08/30 – at Northern Illinois

09/06 – at New Hampshire

09/13 – Rhode Island

09/20 – at Yale

09/27 – at Fordham*

10/04 – Harvard

10/11 – OFF

10/18 – at Richmond*

10/25 – Colgate*

11/01 – Lafayette*

11/08 – at Lehigh*

11/15 – at Bucknell*

11/22 – Georgetown*

* Patriot League contest.

In their first season under head coach Dan Curran in 2024, Holy Cross claimed a share of the Patriot League championship after finishing 5-1 (6-6 overall).