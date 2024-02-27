Hawaii to open 2024 season in Week Zero against Delaware State

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will open the 2024 season in Week Zero against the Delaware State Hornets, it was announced on Tuesday.

Hawaii will host Delaware State at the Clarence T. Ching Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, which is Week Zero next season. The Rainbow Warriors were previously scheduled to host the Oregon Ducks in Week Zero in 2024, but that contest was canceled last month.

Week Zero is the unofficial name for Division I games played the Saturday prior to the Thursday that precedes Labor Day weekend. Hawaii and its opponents are allowed to play in Week Zero under NCAA bylaws.

The 2024 Hawaii-Delaware State contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron. Hawaii is currently a member of the Mountain West Conference, while Delaware State competes in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Hawaii is also scheduled to host the Northern Iowa Panthers on Sept. 21, 2024, which gives them two FCS opponents on its schedule. Per NCAA bylaws, only one victory against an FCS opponent counts towards bowl eligibility requirements each season.

It’s possible that Hawaii will seek an exemption for the second FCS opponent to count towards bowl eligibility since Oregon backed out of their scheduled contest and left the Rainbow Warriors with limited scheduling options.

In other non-conference action in 2024, Hawaii is scheduled to host the UCLA Bruins on Aug. 31 and will visit the Sam Houston Bearkats on Sept. 14. The Rainbow Warriors will also visit the Washington State Cougars on a date to be determined, which is part of a scheduling alliance between the Mountain West and Pac-12.

In Mountain West action next season, Hawaii is scheduled to host Boise State, Nevada, New Mexico, and UNLV and travel to Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State.

Hawaii can still add a 13th game for next season, which is allowed under NCAA bylaws, if another FBS team will agree to the contest.

