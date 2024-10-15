Hawaii to become full-time Mountain West member in 2026

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will become a full-time member of the Mountain West Conference in 2026, the league announced Tuesday.

Hawaii will officially become a full-time member of the Mountain West and compete in all sports beginning on July 1, 2026. The school is currently a member in football only, with its remaining sports in the Big West Conference.

“We are thrilled to welcome the University of Hawaiʻi to the Mountain West as a full-time member,” said MW Commissioner Gloria Nevarez. “Hawaiʻi has been a tremendous football-only member since 2012, and we’re excited to add their incredible national brand across all MW sports. As the flagship institution on the islands, with extraordinary academics and a celebrated athletics tradition, we look forward to providing their student-athletes with exceptional educational and athletic experiences.”

With the addition of Hawaii in all sports beginning in 2026, the Mountain West now has the required minimum number of full-time institutions — eight — to meet the NCAA requirement for Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) conferences.

“This is a momentous day for University of Hawai‘i Athletics,” said UH Athletics Director Craig Angelos. “We’ve had the privilege of being a football-only member in the Mountain West for the last dozen years. Now the majority of our sports will enjoy the same experience of competing in this exceptional conference. Joining the Mountain West allows us to renew historic rivalries, creates opportunities for increased exposure, and provides stability in the constantly evolving world of collegiate athletics.”

Beginning in the fall of 2026, the Mountain West will include Air Force, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, San José State, UNLV, UTEP, and Wyoming.

Per the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, the move also means that Hawaii will no longer have to pay travel subsidies to visiting teams.

The subsidies — “travel cost sharing,” in contractual terms — amount to the equivalent of covering charter flights for visiting football teams. That amount ranges from $150,000 to schools in Pacific time zone to $175,000 for teams on Mountain time.

