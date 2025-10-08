Hawaii, San Diego State schedule football series for 2028, 2029

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and San Diego State Aztecs have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2028 and 2029 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game agreement with San Diego State State University was obtained from the University of Hawaii via a state public records request.

In the first game of the series, Hawaii will travel to face San Diego State at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2028. The following season, the Rainbow Warriors will host the Aztecs in Honolulu, Hawaii, presumably at the new Aloha Stadium if it opens on time, on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2029.

Both Hawaii and San Diego State are current members of the Mountain West Conference. However, San Diego State is moving to the Pac-12 Conference beginning with the 2026 season.

Hawaii and San Diego State first met on the gridiron in 1939 and have played a total of 39 contests. In their most recent matchup in 2024, the Aztecs defeated the Rainbow Warriors, 27-24, to extend their advantage in the overall series to 26-11-2.

The Rainbow Warriors and Aztecs are next slated to meet this season on Nov. 8 at the Clarence T. Ching Complex in Honolulu. That will be the final matchup between the two teams as Mountain West foes.

San Diego State is the fourth scheduled non-conference opponent for Hawaii in 2028 and second in 2029. Hawaii is currently slated to open the 2028 season with consecutive games at home against the Kansas Jayhawks on Aug. 26 (Week Zero) and the Fordham Rams on Sept. 2. The Rainbow Warriors will then travel to take on the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Sept. 9.

In 2029, Hawaii is scheduled to open the season in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 25 against the Arizona Wildcats in Honolulu.

San Diego State’s non-conference slate for both the 2028 and 2029 seasons now includes three games each. In 2028, the Aztecs are scheduled to visit the Missouri Tigers on Sept. 2 and host the Arizona State Sun Devils on Sept. 9.

The 2029 season for San Diego State currently includes a home tilt against the Oklahoma Sooners on Sept. 1 and a road trip to face Arizona State on Sept. 15.

