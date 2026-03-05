Harvard announces 2026 football schedule

The Harvard Crimson have announced their 2026 football schedule, which will mark the 153rd season of Harvard football.

The Crimson open the season on September 19 with a trip to New Hampshire, marking the program’s first meeting with the Wildcats since the 2022 campaign. Ivy League play begins the following week when Harvard travels to Brown on September 26.

The Crimson make their home debut at Harvard Stadium in Boston, Mass., on October 3 against Colgate before returning to the road for an October 10 conference matchup at Cornell. Harvard concludes non‑conference play on October 17, hosting Holy Cross in one of New England’s longest‑standing series.

The team then returns to Ivy League action on October 24 when Princeton visits Harvard Stadium.

Harvard closes the month on October 31 with a road game at Dartmouth, continuing a rivalry that has routinely influenced the conference standings.

The Crimson play their final home game on November 7 against Columbia before traveling to Penn on November 14 for their last Ivy League road contest of the season.

The regular season concludes on November 21 with the 142nd playing of The Game, as Harvard meets Yale at historic Fenway Park, the home of the Boston Red Sox of Major League Baseball.

Below is Harvard’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Harvard Football Schedule

09/19 – at New Hampshire

09/26 – at Brown*

10/03 – Colgate

10/10 – at Cornell*

10/17 – Holy Cross

10/24 – Princeton*

10/31 – at Dartmouth*

11/07 – Columbia*

11/14 – at Penn*

11/21 – Yale* (at Fenway Park)

* Ivy League contest.

Harvard is entering its third season under head coach Andrew Aurich, who has led the Crimson to consecutive Ivy League championships and an FCS Playoff berth in 2025.