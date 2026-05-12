Harvard adds six games to future football schedules

The Harvard Crimson have added six games to their future non-conference football schedules, the school announced Tuesday.

Overall, Harvard has added six future football games against four different opponents. The Crimson will face the UC Davis Aggies, Montana State Bobcats, Wofford Terriers, and Richmond Spiders over the next six seasons.

“We are excited for the opportunity to expand the Harvard Football brand to new parts of the country and continuing to maximize the student-athlete experience for our team,” said Andrew Aurich, The Thomas Stephenson Family Head Coach for Harvard Football.

Below are details on all six games added by Harvard:

UC Davis Aggies

Harvard and UC Davis will play a home-and-home series, beginning at Harvard Stadium in Cambridge, Mass., on Sept. 18, 2027. The series will conclude when the Crimson make the return trip to face the Aggies at UC Davis Health Stadium in Davis, Calif., on Sept. 20, 2031.

“We have always wanted to play an Ivy League opponent and more specifically Harvard,” said UC Davis head coach Tim Plough. “Our shared commitment to performance on the field and in the classroom has always felt like the makings of a fun matchup. This has been years in the making, and we look forward to the challenge. We hope this is a game we can continue for years to come.”

Montana State Bobcats

Harvard will travel to face the Montana State Bobcats at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, Mont., on September 16, 2028.

Wofford Terriers

The Wofford Terriers will travel to Cambridge to face Harvard in a single contest during the 2028 season.

Richmond Spiders

Harvard and Richmond have scheduled a home-and-home football series, which begins in Cambridge during the 2031 season. The series will conclude the following season when the Crimson visit the Spiders at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium in Richmond, Va.

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Future Harvard Football Schedules