Harvard adds six games to future football schedules

The Harvard Crimson have added six games to their future non-conference football schedules, the school announced Tuesday.
Overall, Harvard has added six future football games against four different opponents. The Crimson will face the UC Davis Aggies, Montana State Bobcats, Wofford Terriers, and Richmond Spiders over the next six seasons.
“We are excited for the opportunity to expand the Harvard Football brand to new parts of the country and continuing to maximize the student-athlete experience for our team,” said Andrew Aurich, The Thomas Stephenson Family Head Coach for Harvard Football.
Below are details on all six games added by Harvard:
Harvard and UC Davis will play a home-and-home series, beginning at Harvard Stadium in Cambridge, Mass., on Sept. 18, 2027. The series will conclude when the Crimson make the return trip to face the Aggies at UC Davis Health Stadium in Davis, Calif., on Sept. 20, 2031.
“We have always wanted to play an Ivy League opponent and more specifically Harvard,” said UC Davis head coach Tim Plough. “Our shared commitment to performance on the field and in the classroom has always felt like the makings of a fun matchup. This has been years in the making, and we look forward to the challenge. We hope this is a game we can continue for years to come.”
Harvard will travel to face the Montana State Bobcats at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, Mont., on September 16, 2028.
The Wofford Terriers will travel to Cambridge to face Harvard in a single contest during the 2028 season.
Harvard and Richmond have scheduled a home-and-home football series, which begins in Cambridge during the 2031 season. The series will conclude the following season when the Crimson visit the Spiders at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium in Richmond, Va.
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I suspect UC Davis is looking to go the route of Sacramento St and get to the FBS status. They have future games against SMU, Washington St, and 2 against UCLA up to 2029. Yale went to Cal Poly back in 2013 but CP is not looking to go a higher classification as they have a limited seating capacity.
That is their goal and has been their goal since coming back from Division II but they don’t have the money or infrastructure in place to make that move. They are going to watch Sac St closely with what they are doing, but at least for now there are no near future plans to move unless something really changes.
Scheduling Montana St. is just weird. If Harvard is going to leave the NE to play games, I would think they’d want to go where they actually have alums. Visiting Davis makes sense in that sense as they have plenty of alums in the Bay Area (short trip to Davis). I doubt there are many in MT.