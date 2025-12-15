Harvard adds Holy Cross to 2026 football schedule

The Harvard Crimson have added the Holy Cross Crusaders to their 2026 football schedule, the school has announced.

Harvard will host Holy Cross at Harvard Stadium in Boston, Mass., on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. Last season, the Crimson traveled to Worcester, Mass., and defeated the Crusaders, 59-24.

Harvard currently leads the overall series with Holy Cross, 48-26-2.

The Crimson are scheduled to open the 2026 season on the road against the New Hampshire Wildcats on Saturday, Sept. 19. One week later, Harvard lifts the lid on Ivy League action when it travels to face the Brown Bears on Sept. 26.

Harvard returns to non-conference action on Saturday, Oct. 3 when it host the Colgate Raiders at Harvard Stadium. That’s followed by a road Ivy League contest against the Cornell Big Red on Oct. 10 before the Crimson return home to host Holy Cross.

The remainder of Harvard’s football schedule in 2026 is all Ivy League action — vs. Princeton on Oct. 24, at Dartmouth on Oct. 31, vs. Columbia on Nov. 7, at Penn on Nov. 14, and vs. Yale at Fenway Park on Nov. 21.

Below is Harvard’s complete 2026 football schedule, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Harvard Football Schedule

09/19 – at New Hampshire

09/26 – at Brown*

10/03 – Colgate

10/10 – at Cornell*

10/17 – Holy Cross

10/24 – Princeton*

10/31 – at Dartmouth*

11/07 – Columbia*

11/14 – at Penn*

11/21 – Yale*

* Ivy League contest.

Harvard is entering its third season under head coach Andrew Aurich, who now holds a 17-4 overall record at the school. Aurich led the Crimson to back-to-back Ivy League championships and an FCS Playoff berth in 2025.