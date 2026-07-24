Hampton to play first two 2026 home football games at Darling Stadium

The Hampton Pirates will play their first two home football games of the 2026 season at Darling Stadium, according to an official announcement from the school.

The two games are begin moved due to ongoing work to replace the football field’s turf at Armstrong Stadium on the campus of Hampton University. Joseph S. Darling Memorial Stadium, which is located in Hampton, Va., primarily serves as a high school football stadium, while also hosting track-and-field meets and marching band competitions.

“During this period of construction, we are excited to move our first two home games to Darling Stadium and create a community day atmosphere that brings the City of Hampton even closer to Hampton University,” said Anthony D. Henderson, Sr., Director of Intercollegiate Athletics. “This is about more than a venue change — it is about celebrating our fans, our neighbors, and our shared pride in making Hampton University the City of Hampton’s team.”

Hampton will open the 2026 season in Week Zero on Thursday, August 27, welcoming Virginia-Lynchburg to Darling Stadium. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 6:00pm ET with live streaming coverage via FloSports.

“Hampton University is proud to begin this football season at Darling Stadium, and we are deeply grateful to the City of Hampton for its partnership and unwavering support during the renovation of Armstrong Stadium,” said Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams. “This collaboration reflects something much greater than a change in venue—it demonstrates what is possible when a city and its university work together with a shared commitment to community, opportunity, and excellence.”

Following a road contest at Maryland on September 5, Hampton will return home to host CAA foe Bryant at Darling Stadium in Saturday, September 12. That game is also scheduled to kickoff at 6:00pm ET with live streaming coverage via FloSports.

“As we welcome Pirate fans to Darling Stadium for our first two home games, we also look forward to the many events and initiatives that continue to strengthen the bond between Hampton University and the City of Hampton, like our August 27 Downtown Hampton Kickback for our students,” Williams added. “Together, we are making meaningful investments that enhance the experience of our students, alumni, residents, and visitors while reinforcing Hampton University’s role as our city’s hometown anchor institution. We are building on a shared legacy and creating new opportunities that will benefit our community for generations to come.”

“Everybody knows that you can’t think of Hampton, Virginia, without thinking of Hampton University. That’s a bond that has roots as strong as the Emancipation Oak,” said Mayor Jimmy Gray. “So it only makes sense that we would think of the Hampton Pirates as the City’s Team, and it only makes sense that the City’s Team would be able to play some games at the City’s field, Darling Stadium. We will always be proud of the bond between this great school and our great city. Go, Pirates!”

For more on the community events surrounding the two Hampton football games, be sure to read the official release.

Future Hampton Football Schedules