Greg Sankey talks football schedule format at SEC Media Days 2025

SEC Media Days 2025 kicked off on Monday, and the future SEC football scheduling format was again a primary topic of discussion.

The SEC continues to play an eight-game conference football schedule, as it has in each season since 1992. The league and its member schools have been mulling the possibility of moving to a nine-game league schedule, although a decision does not appear to be imminent.

During his opening statement at SEC Media Days, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey first mentioned that they are still analyzing strength of schedule under the College Football Playoff and a possible new strength of record metric.

Then Sankey moved into the league’s current football scheduling format, with some facts presented first.

“It is absolutely, fully, 100 percent correct that in the SEC we play eight conference games while some others play nine conference games,” Sankey said. “Never been a secret.”

“Second, it’s also correct that last season all 16 members of the Southeastern Conference played at least nine games against what you would label “power opponents.” We had several that played 10 of their 12 games against power opponents. Some conferences have that, some don’t.”

Although it sounds like an argument to keep an eight-game conference schedule, Sankey is merely comparing the total number of power opponents played to other conference schedules. He continued with a comparison for this season.

“The same will be true this year,” Sankey said. “We have Washington State, and we’re obviously transitioning in the Pac-12 that’s included in that group, and we again have several of our football teams that have 10 of those power games embedded in their schedule. I don’t believe there’s anyone looking to swap their conference schedule and its opponents with the opponents played by SEC Conference teams in our conference schedule, be it eight or nine.”

So will the SEC move to a nine-game conference schedule or not? That remains to be seen. As far as the 2026 SEC football schedule, Sankey said there is no set date to announce that format.

“I’ve been careful about giving dates,” Sankey said. “I said repeatedly I learned during COVID that you want to use your time. It won’t linger terribly much longer. We have to make decisions about the ’26 season and adjust. If we’re going to go to nine games, then there have to be games moved or rescheduled. If we stay at eight, probably a little easier on that part of the logistics. Once we make a decision in the conference office, we’re pretty much ready to go. If you go back to when we made our last decision, it was in Destin, and two weeks later we had opponents out. Shortly thereafter, we were prepared with dates and sites sort of thing.