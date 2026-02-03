Grambling State announces 2026 football schedule

The Grambling State Tigers have announced their 2026 football schedule, which features five home games and two neutral-site contests.

Grambling State opens its 2026 campaign on Saturday, August 29, hosting Division II Clark Atlanta at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium in Grambling, La. The Tigers remain home on September 5 to face another Division II opponent, Central State, with both matchups previously unannounced.

A challenging road trip follows on September 12 as Grambling visits TCU, leading into the team’s first open date of the season.

SWAC play begins on September 26 when the Tigers meet Prairie View A&M in the State Fair Classic at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.

Grambling returns home for a two-game stretch, hosting Alcorn State for Homecoming on October 3 and welcoming Jackson State on October 10. The Tigers then travel to Alabama A&M on October 17 before their second open date, followed by a road matchup at Texas Southern on October 31.

November opens with a home game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on November 7 at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium. The Tigers then head to Bethune-Cookman on November 14 before their third and final open date on November 21.

Grambling State concludes the regular season on November 28, taking on Southern in the 53rd Annual Bayou Classic at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.

Below is Grambling State’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Grambling State Football Schedule

08/29 – Clark Atlanta

09/05 – Central State

09/12 – at TCU

09/19 – OFF

09/26 – PVAMU* (in Dallas)

10/03 – Alcorn State*

10/10 – Jackson State*

10/17 – at Alabama A&M*

10/24 – OFF

10/31 – at Texas Southern*

11/07 – UAPB*

11/14 – at Bethune-Cookman*

11/21 – OFF

11/28 – Southern* (in New Orleans)

* SWAC contest.

Grambling State finished the 2025 season 7-5 overall and 4-4 in SWAC play. It was the second season for the Tigers under head coach Mickey Joseph, who is now 12-12 overall at the school.