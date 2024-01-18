Grambling State announces 2024 football schedule

The Grambling State Tigers have announced their 2024 football schedule, which features five home games and 12 contests overall.

Grambling State opens the 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 on the road in Lafayette, La., against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. One week later on Sept. 7, the Tigers open their home slate at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium in Grambling, La., against the Tuskegee Golden Tigers, which was previously unannounced.

Another road trip is up next as the Tigers will travel to face the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Sept. 14 in Commerce, Texas, which is part of a home-and-home series that concludes at Grambling in 2025.

Grambling returns home to host the Jackson State Tigers the following week on Sept. 21. Jackson State is a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) along with Grambling, but the game will be played as a non-conference contest.

Grambling State opens SWAC play on Sept. 28 with a neutral-site game against Prairie View A&M in the annual State Fair Classic at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Following an open date, the Tigers open their home SWAC slate against Alcorn State on Oct. 12. Arkansas-Pine Bluff will visit the following week on Oct. 19 for Homecoming.

Grambling State then heads out for back-to-back SWAC road contests at Texas Southern on Oct. 26 and Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 2. The Tigers then return home to host Alabama State on Nov. 9 for Senior Day before traveling to face Alabama A&M on Nov. 16.

After its second open date, Grambling closes out the 2024 regular-season against Southern on Nov. 30 in the 51st Annual Bayou Classic at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.

Below is Grambling State’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Grambling State Football Schedule

08/31 – at Louisiana

09/07 – Tuskegee

09/14 – at Texas A&M-Commerce

09/21 – Jackson State

09/28 – PVAMU* (in Dallas, TX)

10/05 – OFF

10/12 – Alcorn State*

10/19 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

10/26 – at Texas Southern*

11/02 – at Bethune-Cookman*

11/09 – Alabama State*

11/16 – at Alabama A&M*

11/23 – OFF

11/30 – Southern* (in New Orleans)

* SWAC contest.

Grambling State finished the 2023 season 5-6 overall and 4-4 in SWAC play. The 2024 season will be the first under new head coach Mickey Joseph, who was the associate head coach at Nebraska in 2022.