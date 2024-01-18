Grambling State, Texas A&M-Commerce schedule 2024-25 football series

The Grambling State Tigers and Texas A&M-Commerce Lions have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, it was announced on Wednesday.

In the first game of the series, Grambling State will travel to face Texas A&M-Commerce at Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium in Commerce, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. The series will conclude the following season with the Tigers hosting the Lions at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium in Grambling, La., on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025.

Grambling State and Texas A&M-Commerce have never met on the gridiron in their history. Grambling is a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), while A&M-Commerce competes in the Southland Conference, both in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

The addition of Texas A&M-Commerce was announced in conjunction with the release of Grambling State’s complete football schedule in 2024. Grambling will open the season on the road at the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Aug. 31 and will also host the Tuskegee Golden Tigers on Sept. 7 and the Jackson State Tigers, who are also members of the SWAC, on Sept. 21 to round out their non-conference slate.

Texas A&M-Commerce is scheduled to open the 2024 season on Aug. 31 on the road against the San Diego State Aztecs. The Lions are tentatively slated to visit the UC Davis Aggies on Sept. 7, host the Sacramento State Hornets on Sept. 21, and host the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on a date to be determined in non-conference action.

