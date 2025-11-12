Georgia to open 2026 season against Tennessee State

The Georgia Bulldogs will open the 2026 season at home against the Tennessee State Tigers, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with the University of Georgia was obtained from Tennessee State University via a state public records request.

Georgia will host Tennessee State at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. The Bulldogs will pay the Tigers a $600,000 guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract.

The Tennessean first reported news of the Tennessee State-Georgia matchup in July. The contract is dated June 12, but the document was not fully executed until October 27 when it was signed by Jere W. Morehead, UGA’s President and Chairperson of the Board of Directors for the University of Georgia Athletic Association.

Tennessee State is a member of the OVC-Big South Football Association in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Tigers are 2-8 overall and 0-6 in conference action so far this season.

With the Tennessee State game now officially contracted, Georgia will have to reschedule or cancel one of its previously announced non-conference matchups against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at home in Athens on Sept. 12 or the Louisville Cardinals on the road on Sept. 19.

According to copies of the contracts, the cancellation fee for the Western Kentucky game is $1.9 million. The cancellation fee for Louisville is $1 million per game, as the two are also scheduled to meet in Athens in 2027. The schools could also negotiate a lesser fee or mutually agree to cancel with no penalty.

Georgia is scheduled to close the regular-season with its annual non-conference contest against the in-state rival Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Nov. 28 in Athens.

The 2026 season will be the first for the SEC with a nine-game conference football schedule. Georgia is scheduled to host Auburn, Florida (in Atlanta), Missouri, Oklahoma, and Vanderbilt and travel to Alabama, Arkansas, Ole Miss, and South Carolina.

The SEC is expected to announce the complete 2026 football schedule with dates following the SEC Championship Game in December.

