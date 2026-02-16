Georgia Tech’s football’s 2026 season-opener vs. Colorado moved to Thursday

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets’ 2026 season-opening football game against the Colorado Buffaloes has been moved to Thursday, according to an official announcement from Georgia Tech.

The Colorado at Georgia Tech matchup, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5, will now be played on Thursday, Sept. 3, and the two schools will square off at Hyundai Field at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The game will be televised by ESPN and the kickoff time will be announced at a later date.

The contest is the second of a home-and-home series that kicked off last season at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Buffaloes in that matchup, 27-20, which was also the first-ever matchup between the two schools.

The 2026 season will be the third for Georgia Tech under head coach Brent Key, who has guided the Yellow Jackets to a 23-16 overall record. Key was also 4-4 during the 2022 season after he replaced Geoff Collins on an interim basis.

In other non-conference action in 2026, Georgia Tech is slated to host Tennessee and Mercer on Sept. 12 and Sept, 19, respectively, and close the season at in-state rival Georgia on Nov. 28.

Deion Sanders is entering his fourth season leading the Colorado Buffaloes. Sanders currently holds a 16-21 record at the school.

Following the opener at Georgia Tech, Colorado will lift the lid on its home schedule at Folsom Field on Sept. 12 against Weber State. The Buffaloes will then return to the road to face Northwestern on Sept. 19.

