Georgia Tech replaces Austin Peay with VMI on 2024 football schedule

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have added the VMI Keydets to their 2024 football schedule, according to an announcement from the school on Tuesday.

Georgia Tech will host VMI at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. The game will mark the 16th meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Georgia Tech and VMI first met on the gridiron in 1914 and played most recently in 1988 in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets have won the last five meetings between the two schools and currently lead the overall series 14-1.

VMI is a member of the Southern Conference (SoCon) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Keydets finished the 2022 season 1-10 overall and 0-8 in SoCon action.

Georgia Tech was previously scheduled to host the Austin Peay Governors on Sept. 14, 2024, but that contest has been canceled per the announcement from Georgia Tech.

Additionally, VMI was slated to play at the Louisville Cardinals on Sept. 14, 2024, so that contest will likely be rescheduled or canceled altogether.

With the changes, Georgia Tech has tentatively completed their non-conference schedule for the 2024 season. The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to open the season at Bobby Dodd Stadium against Georgia State on Aug. 31 and close the season at in-state rival Georgia on Nov. 30. Georgia Tech is also slated to host Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Oct. 19.

In ACC action in 2024, Georgia Tech will host Clemson, Florida State, Pitt, and Wake Forest and travel to Louisville, NC State, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech.

Georgia Tech is the fourth and final non-conference opponent for VMI in 2024. The Keydets are also scheduled to visit William & Mary (Aug. 31) and host Bucknell (Sept. 7) and Norfolk State (Sept. 21).

