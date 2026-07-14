Georgia State adds West Georgia to 2030 football schedule

The Georgia State Panthers have added the West Georgia Wolves to their 2030 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the game contract was obtained from the University of West Georgia via a state open records request.

Georgia State will host West Georgia at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, September 7, 2030. The Panthers will pay the Wolves a $325,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Georgia State University and the University of West Georgia, located in Carrollton, Ga., are situated about 87 miles apart. The two schools have never met on the gridiron.

West Georgia moved up from Division II to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) in 2024 and currently competes in the United Athletic Conference (UAC). The Wolves will face their first FBS opponent this fall when they travel to take on Arkansas State.

The Wolves are the third non-conference opponent scheduled for Georgia State in 2030, joining a slate that includes a home game against Wake Forest on Sept. 14 and a road game at UAB on Sept. 21.

Georgia State is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for West Georgia in 2030.

In addition to facing Arkansas State this season and Georgia State in 2030, West Georgia has six additional games scheduled against FBS teams — Cincinnati and South Alabama in 2027, Troy in 2028, Mississippi State and Auburn in 2029, and Vanderbilt in 2031.

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