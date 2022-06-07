Georgia Southern to play at Kansas State in 2027

The Georgia Southern Eagles will play at the Kansas State Wildcats in 2027, the school announced on Tuesday.

Georgia Southern will travel to play Kansas State at Billy Snyder Family Football Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2027. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

The addition of Kansas State completes Georgia Southern’s non-conference football schedule for the 2027 season. The Eagles are scheduled to open the season at home against the Samford Bulldogs on Sept. 4 at Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Ga. A road game against the Houston Cougars on Sept. 18 and a home tilt against the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Sept. 25 are also on the schedule.

Kansas State now has two of their three non-conference games scheduled for the 2027 season. The Wildcats are also slated to play at the Colorado Buffaloes on Sept. 18, which is the first game of a home-and-home series that concludes in Manhattan on Sept. 16, 2028.

Georgia Southern is scheduled to open the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3 at home in Statesboro against the Morgan State Bears. Kansas State opens their 2022 campaign on the same day at home in Manhattan against the South Dakota Coyotes.

