Georgia Southern, Kennesaw State schedule football series for 2032, 2033

The Georgia Southern Eagles and Kennesaw State Owls have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2032 and 2033 seasons, it was announced on Wednesday.

In the first game of the series, Georgia Southern will host Kennesaw State at Allen E. Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2032. The series will conclude the following season when the Eagles travel to face the Owls at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2033.

The 2032 Georgia Southern-Kennesaw State matchup will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Georgia Southern is a member of the Sun Belt Conference in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). Kennesaw State is currently an Independent in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), but will be moving up to the FBS and officially joining Conference USA on July 1, 2024.

In other non-conference action in 2032, Georgia Southern is slated to visit the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Sept. 25, while Kennesaw State is Georgia Southern’s first announced non-conference opponent for the 2033 season.

Georgia Southern is the first scheduled non-conference contest for Kennesaw State for both the 2032 and 2033 seasons.

