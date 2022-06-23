Georgia Southern adds Chattanooga to 2030 football schedule

The Georgia Southern Eagles have added the Chattanooga Mocs to their 2030 football schedule, the school announced on Thursday.

Georgia Southern will host Chattanooga at Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Ga., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2030. The game will mark the 28th overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Georgia Southern and Chattanooga first met on the gridiron in 1984. In their most recent matchup in 2013, the Eagles defeated the Mocs 23-21 to extend their advantage in the overall series to 23-4.

Chattanooga is a member of the Southern Conference (SoCon) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Mocs finished the 2021 season 6-5 overall and 5-3 in SoCon play.

With the addition of Chattanooga, Georgia Southern now has three non-conference opponents scheduled for the 2030 season. The Eagles are also scheduled to play at the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford, Miss., on Sept. 7 and host the Army West Point Black Knights on Oct. 5 that season.

Georgia Southern now has future games scheduled against seven FCS opponents. The Eagles are set to host Morgan State (2022), The Citadel (2023), SC State (2024), Kennesaw State (2025), Jacksonville State (2026), Samford (2027), and Chattanooga (2030).

Georgia Southern is the first known non-conference opponent for Chattanooga for the 2030 season.

In addition to the new matchup at Georgia Southern of the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), Chattanooga is also slated to play at Illinois (2022), Georgia State (2024), and Mississippi State (2027).

