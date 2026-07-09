Georgia, Florida A&M cancel future football game

The Georgia Bulldogs have canceled their 2028 football matchup with the Florida A&M Rattlers, according to a report from the Athens Banner-Herald.

The two programs originally agreed to the game in 2020, scheduling it for Sept. 9, 2028, at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. The contract included a $650,000 guarantee for Florida A&M and a matching $650,000 penalty if Georgia canceled the contest for reasons other than mutual consent.

Per the report, Georgia and Florida A&M mutually agreed to terminate the agreement, meaning the Bulldogs will not owe the Rattlers a cancellation fee. The Banner-Herald learned of the decision after obtaining a Jan. 13 letter exchanged between the schools through an open records request.

With the FAMU game removed, Georgia now has one vacancy on its 2028 non-conference slate. The Bulldogs are set to host Georgia Tech on Nov. 25 and are also expected to face Florida State at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on a date still to be determined.

Georgia was the only known non-conference opponent for Florida A&M in 2028.

Looking ahead, Georgia opens the 2026 season on Saturday, Sept. 5, against the Tennessee State Tigers at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium. Florida A&M opens its fall campaign one week prior on Saturday, Aug. 29 at home against the Albany State Rams.

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