Georgetown announces 2025 football schedule

The Georgetown Hoyas have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features two Ivy League opponents and new Patriot League member Richmond.

“In 2025 we will play a 12-game regular season schedule with an even split between home and away games,” said Head Coach Rob Sgarlata. “We will travel to play two Ivy opponents Columbia and Brown. Davidson, Wagner and Morgan State complete our out-of-conference schedule. Our Patriot League schedule will feature seven contests, with Richmond joining the Patriot League. Our league games are concentrated at the end of our schedule with the exception of an early season game against Lafayette on Cooper Field. Our entire program is excited for the 2025 challenge and we are preparing for this extremely competitive schedule.”

Georgetown opens the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 with a non-conference game on the road against the Davidson Wildcats. The following week on Sept. 6, the Hoyas open their home slate at Cooper Field in Washington, D.C., against the Wagner Seahawks, another non-conference foe.

Both the Davidson and Wagner contests were previously unannounced.

Next, the Hoyas open Patriot League action at home against the Lafayette Leopards on Sept. 13. Georgetown then steps out of conference action to conclude non-league play with consecutive road tilts at the Brown Bears on Sept. 20 and Columbia Lions on Sept. 27 before welcoming the Morgan State Bears to Cooper Field on Oct. 4.

Following an open date, the remainder of Georgetown’s 2025 schedule is all Patriot League opponents — vs. Colgate on Oct. 18, at Bucknell on Oct. 25, at Lehigh on Nov. 1, vs. Richmond on Nov. 8, vs. Fordham on Nov. 15, and at Holy Cross on Nov. 22.

Below is Georgetown’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Georgetown Football Schedule

08/30 – at Davidson

09/06 – Wagner

09/13 – Lafayette

09/20 – at Brown

09/27 – at Columbia

10/04 – Morgan State

10/11 – OFF

10/18 – Colgate

10/25 – at Bucknell

11/01 – at Lehigh

11/08 – Richmond

11/15 – Fordham

11/22 – at Holy Cross

* Patriot League contest.

Georgetown finished the 2024 season 5-6 overall and 2-4 in Patriot League action. The Hoyas are entering their tenth season under Sgarlata, who has a 35-74 overall record at the school.