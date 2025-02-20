Gardner-Webb releases 2025 football schedule

The Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs have released their 2025 football schedule, which includes five home games and 12 contests overall.

Gardner-Webb opens the 2025 season with consecutive non-conference games on the road against the Western Carolina Catamounts on Saturday, Aug. 30 and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday, Sept. 6.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs open their home schedule at Ernest W. Spangler Stadium in Boiling Springs, N.C., the following week on Sept. 13 against The Citadel Bulldogs. Gardner-Webb closes out non-conference play one week later on Sept. 20 on the road against the Ohio Bobcats.

After an open date, Gardner-Webb kicks off OVC-Big South Football Association play at home on Oct. 4 against Charleston Southern. Other OVC-Big South opponents scheduled to visit Boiling Springs in 2025 include UT Martin on Oct. 18 (Homecoming), Southeast Missouri on Nov. 8, and Western Illinois on Nov. 22.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs will travel to face OVC-Big South opponents Eastern Illinois on Oct. 11, Lindenwood on Oct. 25, Tennessee Tech on Nov. 1, and Tennessee State on Nov. 15.

Below is Gardner-Webb’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Gardner-Webb Football Schedule

08/30 – at Western Carolina

09/06 – at Georgia Tech

09/13 – The Citadel

09/20 – at Ohio

09/27 – OFF

10/04 – Charleston Southern*

10/11 – at Eastern Illinois*

10/18 – UT Martin*

10/25 – at Lindenwood*

11/01 – at Tennessee Tech*

11/08 – Southeast Missouri*

11/15 – at Tennessee State*

11/22 – Western Illinois*

* OVC-Big South contest.

Gardner-Webb finished the 2024 season 4-8 overall and 3-5 in conference action. It was the first season for the Bulldogs under head coach Cris Reisert.